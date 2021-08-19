Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

