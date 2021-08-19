Acumen Capital Boosts Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.35. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$305.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.