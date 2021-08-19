ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman Sells 147,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACVA opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,344,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

