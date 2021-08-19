Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 313,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

