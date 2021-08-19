Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 313,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.
In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
