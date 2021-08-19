Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

