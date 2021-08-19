Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

