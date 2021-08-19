Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

