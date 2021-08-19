Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $532.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $542.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

