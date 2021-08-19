Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Capital Southwest worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $213,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

