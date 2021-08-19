Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,460,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,732. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

