Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 209,624 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of The Williams Companies worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 10,231,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

