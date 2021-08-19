Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,841,000 after buying an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,149,000 after buying an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 3,140,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

