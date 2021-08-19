Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,638,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,478. The company has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.