Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $44,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,644,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535,549. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

