Aegis Lowers MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $9.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price target cut by analysts at Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 157.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

