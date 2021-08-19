Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:AEB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 11,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,045. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

