Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AEG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,395. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 318.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 25.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

