Aegon’s (AEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

