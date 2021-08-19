Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.