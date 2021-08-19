AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 2,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 39,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFAQ. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,448,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

