Agilent Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

A stock opened at $163.02 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $165.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $544,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.