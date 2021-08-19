Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 2,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 545,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

