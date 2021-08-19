Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.75.

Shares of AEM opened at C$71.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

