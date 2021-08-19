Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

