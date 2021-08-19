Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Agree Realty stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
