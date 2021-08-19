Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

