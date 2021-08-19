AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AGFS opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

