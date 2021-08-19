AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.80. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 3,289 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $3,167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

