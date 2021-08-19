Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 107,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

