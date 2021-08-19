Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.97. 16,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

