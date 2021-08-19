Aitra (AITRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Aitra coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aitra has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $35.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aitra has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00144761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00150727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,325.72 or 0.99815491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00907257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.89 or 0.06692281 BTC.

About Aitra

Aitra’s total supply is 6,365,176 coins and its circulating supply is 5,999,721 coins. Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial . The official website for Aitra is aitra.io

Buying and Selling Aitra

