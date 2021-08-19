Akash Network Market Capitalization Tops $219.19 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $219.19 million and $2.73 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00146251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00149270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,883.53 or 1.00407470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.52 or 0.00922413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.48 or 0.00721003 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

