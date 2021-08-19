Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 10,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00.

AKRO stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 685,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 291,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,783,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.