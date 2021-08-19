All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. All Sports has a total market cap of $26.16 million and $1.26 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars.

