Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,823 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

