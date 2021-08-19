Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 32,909 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

