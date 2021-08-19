Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 610 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.05.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

