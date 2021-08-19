Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 162,093 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UHS opened at $148.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

