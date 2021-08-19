Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419,654 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Pentair worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 92,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

