Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,935 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

RH stock opened at $683.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.14.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

