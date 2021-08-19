Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,048 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $23,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,477,976 shares of company stock worth $455,591,428 over the last three months.

Shares of SNAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.