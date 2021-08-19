Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.07

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 1659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

