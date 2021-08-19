Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.07

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 1659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
