Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. 1,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

