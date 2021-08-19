Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. 1,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
