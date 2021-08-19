Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,036,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,556,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,480.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.