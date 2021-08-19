Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske raised shares of Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AMBBY opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

