Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,401,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,934. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

