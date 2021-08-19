Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.