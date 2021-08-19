Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 563,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

