American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,902,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,042,000 after buying an additional 91,522 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,771. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.