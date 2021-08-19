American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

AFG traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,232. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

