American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.54.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.58 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

